State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Moody’s worth $77,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $862,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $320.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.09 and a 200-day moving average of $357.95. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

