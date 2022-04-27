State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of DocuSign worth $34,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,454,567. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -241.11 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

