State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 94,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of General Motors worth $98,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 376,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,791,990. General Motors has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.