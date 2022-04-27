State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,081 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after acquiring an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 941,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,965,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,688,422,000 after buying an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.97. 3,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,465. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.29.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

In related news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.