State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of 3M worth $124,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 433,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,980,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in 3M by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 18.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,154. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

