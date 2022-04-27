State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $104.37 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $104,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 168,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,792,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

