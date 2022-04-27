State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $41.05 Million Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Twitter worth $41,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $57,893,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 678,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,905,637. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -165.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

