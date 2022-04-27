State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $47,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,164,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $152.09. 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $188.32.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. StockNews.com began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

