State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,169 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $93,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

