State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Illumina worth $69,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,442. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.55 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.94 and its 200 day moving average is $364.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.