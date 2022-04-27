State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,062 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $116,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $152.48. 51,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average of $168.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.