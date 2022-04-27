State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,504 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $81,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 208.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 27.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 216,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,561 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.64.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

