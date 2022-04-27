State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,577 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $40,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. 29,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

