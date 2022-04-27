State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,677 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $36,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,404,000 after purchasing an additional 71,847 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

