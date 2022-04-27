State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,696 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $72,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after buying an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after buying an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. 30,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.27.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.