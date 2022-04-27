State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,950 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $38,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.44. 7,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average of $221.58.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

