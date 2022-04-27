State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 444 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $107,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.05.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,823. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day moving average is $294.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

