State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $43,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 119,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $760.71.

Shares of SIVB traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.38. 1,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,173. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $639.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

