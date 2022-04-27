State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 58,588 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 853,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,588 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $37,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 193,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 189,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,591. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

