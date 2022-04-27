Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Down 11%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.97 and last traded at $27.31. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.