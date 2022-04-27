Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $4.61 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.61 billion and $255.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00228375 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00176979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00043173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.89 or 0.07324587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,867 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,717,243 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

