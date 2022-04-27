Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.37. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.