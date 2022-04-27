Steven S. Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

KTOS stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 973,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,386. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,008,000 after purchasing an additional 169,465 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after buying an additional 452,543 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

