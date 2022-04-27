StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OPGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 71.61% and a negative net margin of 810.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OpGen by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

