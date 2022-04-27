StockNews.com Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Hold

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

PSX stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. 4,374,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

