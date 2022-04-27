StockNews.com Upgrades CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Hold

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CTMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

CTMX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,930. The firm has a market cap of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,420,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 625,307 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 400,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

