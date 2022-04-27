StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.36% of StoneCo worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.31. 107,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,861. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

