Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Declares Dividend of $0.11

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

