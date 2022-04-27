Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.29. The stock had a trading volume of 669,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,253. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

