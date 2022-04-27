Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.
Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $181.29. The stock had a trading volume of 669,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,253. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its 200-day moving average is $190.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.
In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,055,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,724,000 after purchasing an additional 336,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,263,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,738,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
