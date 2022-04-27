Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $183.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.02%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.78.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

