Sun (New) Market Cap Tops $147.19 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $147.19 million and $64.40 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.32 or 0.07352077 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars.

