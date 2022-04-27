Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115,081 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 1.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.07% of Suncor Energy worth $386,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 339,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

