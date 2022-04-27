Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Trading Down 2%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

About Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF)

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.