Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

