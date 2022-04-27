Super Zero Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.65 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $47.65 million and approximately $625,635.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,891.73 or 0.07332960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 622,917,387 coins and its circulating supply is 352,209,651 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.