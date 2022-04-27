Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to report sales of $11.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.16 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $14.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $45.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $84.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.30 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

STRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

STRO traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $284.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.97. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.