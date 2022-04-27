Swap (XWP) Market Capitalization Tops $153,812.21

Swap (XWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $153,812.21 and $537.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043370 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.15 or 0.07331817 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,155,421 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

