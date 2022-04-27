Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

SWMAY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 78 to SEK 88 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.69.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

