Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
SWMAY opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.
Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.71% and a net margin of 33.67%. The company had revenue of $536.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.
