Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of ServiceNow worth $488,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $17.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $473.04. The stock had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $541.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 412.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

