Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,006,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,711,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.05. The company had a trading volume of 398,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,272. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.94. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

