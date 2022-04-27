Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,923,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Philip Morris International worth $562,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $102.97. The stock had a trading volume of 70,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,260. The stock has a market cap of $159.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

