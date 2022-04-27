Swiss National Bank Has $160.21 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,858 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $160,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

PXD stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.35. 45,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total transaction of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.