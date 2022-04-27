Swiss National Bank Has $999.21 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,100 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Accenture worth $999,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $307.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,425. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day moving average of $349.18. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,011,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

