Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,348,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 149,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Mastercard worth $1,203,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $20.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.25. 198,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,315. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $350.99 and its 200 day moving average is $353.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $356.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.