Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Caterpillar worth $430,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after buying an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,786,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.79. 109,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

