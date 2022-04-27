Swiss National Bank Sells 120,400 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721,131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $945,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.00. 239,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,833. The company has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,268 shares of company stock worth $34,015,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.