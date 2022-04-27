Swiss National Bank Sells 169,800 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,242,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of PayPal worth $800,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. 863,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

