Swiss National Bank Sells 28,700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $135,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.22. 10,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,218. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average is $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

