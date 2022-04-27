Swiss National Bank Sells 291,700 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 291,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Chevron worth $862,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $157.79. The company had a trading volume of 413,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,163,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,715,578 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

