Swiss National Bank Sells 6,500 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Booking worth $374,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG stock traded up $113.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,273.61. 18,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,537. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,222.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,335.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

